Security Enhanced for Navratri Celebrations at Kalika and Saptashringi Devi Temples |

In anticipation of the Navratri celebrations, the Maharashtra Police have implemented extensive security measures at both the Kalika Temple Devasthan in Nashik and the Saptashringi Devi Temple.

"The Kalika Devi Utsav has commenced, and traffic has been redirected accordingly. Around 100 police personnel will be on duty around the clock," stated Ravindra Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He added that officers would also be deployed in plain clothes, with over 100 CCTV cameras installed at the temple. Fire brigade and ambulance services will be available, and the police helpline number 112 will operate 24/7 to assist the thousands of devotees expected daily.

At the Saptashringi Devi Temple, the Sharadiya Navratri festival has begun with fervor. The temple and surrounding village were filled with chants of "Bol aambe mata ki jai, Saptshringi mata ki jai..." as devotees celebrated in a spiritually charged atmosphere. On the first day of the festival, worshippers had the chance to witness the deity's unveiling.

At 8am, the ornaments of Shri Bhagwati were worshipped at the temple trust's head office, led by President of the Trustees, District Judge, and Additional Sessions Judge, BV Wagh. A procession showcasing Shri Bhagwati's ornaments followed, as devotees lined the roads to catch a glimpse of the sacred items before they were taken to the temple. The festival idol of the goddess was anointed with Panchamrita and adorned with a grand Mahavastra. In the evening, the deity was further embellished with various gold ornaments.

The Panchamrit Mahapuja on Friday was conducted by Pradhan and District Sessions Judge Srichand Jagmalani. The Ghat installation ceremony at the Shri Bhagwati Temple took place in the presence of Trustee President BV Wagh, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and Managing Director of the Tribal Development Corporation, Leena Bansod.