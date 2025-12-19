Science & Technology Giving A New Direction To Agriculture, Says Ashok Jain In Maharashtra's Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: “Farmers should observe the advanced agricultural technology at Jain Hills and implement it in their fields. This will enable them to practise profitable and sustainable farming. They should benefit from this technology themselves and also share the information with others,” appealed Ashok Jain, Chairman of Jain Irrigation.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd has organised the 'Krishi Mahotsav 2025-26' at Jain Hills. He was speaking at its inauguration ceremony. The exhibition was inaugurated by Shashikant Patil from Palus in the Sangli district, along with other dignitaries. Also present on the occasion were Joint Managing Directors Ajit Jain, Abhang Jain, Dr Anil Dhake, Dr B.K. Gautam Desarda, B.D. Jade, Ajay Kale, Sanjay Sonje, and other colleagues from Jain Irrigation.

The 'Krishi Mahotsav' has been organised for the past three years with the aim of enabling farmers to study new technologies in agriculture. Special emphasis has been placed on the importance of micro-irrigation (drip irrigation), proper water management, and the resulting increase in production. The motto of the festival is 'More Production, More Profit'.

This festival is giving a new direction to agriculture with the help of science and technology. Therefore, 'Science-Tech@Work' is this year's theme. During the month-long period, farmers will get to see global technologies in hi-tech, precision, and climate-smart farming. Farmers will be able to see live experiments of various crops and demonstrations of scientific farming methods set up at Jain Hills.

Keeping in mind the principle that "seeing is believing", farmers will not only receive information but also experience the technology firsthand. The organisers of the agricultural festival have appealed to farmers to attend, stating that this festival will prove to be a new means of progress for them.