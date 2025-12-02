Schools Across Maharashtra To Remain Closed On December 5 Due To Teachers' Strike |

Schools across the state will remain closed on December 5. The main reason for this is that the Principals' Association has called for a state-wide strike. A meeting was held in Pune recently in this regard. And the association has clarified that a march will be taken out at all district collectors' offices on that day.

There are various pending demands of teachers and non-teaching staff in primary and secondary schools in the state. These marches will be taken out on behalf of the Maharashtra State Principals' Association for these demands and will be staged in every district of the state.

There are some demands of the teachers behind these marches. Accordingly, the main demand is that the TET exam should not be made mandatory for all teachers appointed before 2013 in the state. It is being said that many teachers will be affected by making the TET exam mandatory. At the same time, the government decision of 15 March 2024 should be cancelled.

Moreover, there is a demand that the set should be approved according to the old criteria. Apart from this, the teachers have three major demands, namely, to cancel the ‘shikshan sevak scheme’ and implement a regular pay scale for all teachers. This has been the demand of the teachers for the last many years. But making this demand does not have any effect, and no decision is taken. So the teachers' bodies have decided to strike.

And this will have an impact on the schools in the state, as all the teachers will be attending the march on December 5. The teachers are waiting to see if the government makes a decision by then. If something like that happens, the possibility of the strike being called off cannot be ruled out.