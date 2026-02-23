School Teacher Arrested For Thrashing 32 Students With Bamboo Stick For Damaging His Motorcycle In Latur

Latur: A schoolteacher has been arrested for allegedly beating around 32 students over damaging his motorcycle. The incident occurred at Christ International School near Ahmedpur in Maharashtra's Latur district.



The shocking incident of alleged brutality against schoolchildren has triggered outrage in Ahmedpur tehsil after around 30 to 32 hostel students were reportedly beaten with a bamboo stick.



According to police sources, the incident occurred around 10 pm on February 21 inside the school hostel. The accused, Ujjwal Prakash Soni, a resident of Betul in Madhya Pradesh, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle. Acting on the suspicion, he allegedly lost his temper and assaulted dozens of minor students with a stick while hurling abuses.

He also reportedly threatened the children, claiming that he would soon become the school principal and would deal with them then, further terrifying the students.



School principal Zeba Nadar filed a complaint at Ahmedpur Police Station. Based on principal’s complaint, police have registered a case against Soni under relevant sections of the BNS 2023 — including Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352 and 351(2)(3) along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The accused has been arrested.



The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Vinod Metrewar, with Police Sub-Inspector Smita Jadhav handling further probe. The complaint was registered after injured students received medical treatment.



In an official statement, Principal Nadar said the school had itself lodged the police complaint on February 22 and assured that student safety remains the institution’s top priority. The incident is deeply unfortunate and condemnable and said strict legal action had been initiated against the accused, adding that the school administration stands firmly with the students and will ensure their well-being, the principal said.