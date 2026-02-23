 'Opposition Raising Dalit CM Slogan To Cover Shortcomings,' Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara; Cabinet To Decide On Student Union Elections
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara accused opposition parties of using the Dalit Chief Minister issue to cover their shortcomings, stating Congress decides on such appointments. He said student elections will be decided by the Cabinet and declined to comment on the dispute between Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday accused the opposition parties of raising the slogan of a Dalit Chief Minister to cover up their own shortcoming, asserting that it is the Congress party that makes Dalits Chief Minister and only the High Command decides on the timing of such an appointment.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara also addressed the ongoing discussion regarding conducting student elections in colleges and regarding the war of words between former CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics.

On the discussion around the Dalit Chef Minister, Parameshwara dismissed it as an opposition move to cover up their own shortcomings.

He further emphasized that it is congress party that provides opportunities to Dalits to become chief ministers.

"It is the Congress party that makes Dalits the Chief Minister -- who else does it? The High Command will decide when a Dalit Chief Minister should be appointed," Parameshwara said.

On the question regarding conducting student elections in colleges, Parameshwara said the decision will be taken in the Cabinet.

"Earlier, when K.H. Ranganath was the Higher Education Minister, clashes took place in some colleges and universities. At that time, elections to student unions were stopped. When I was the Higher Education Minister, we had banned syndicate elections. Now, there is again a discussion about conducting student union elections. We have to see what decision will be taken in the Cabinet," Parameshwara said.

Regarding the war of words between CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics, Parameshwara declines to respond, citing their past association.

"I cannot respond to this. Siddaramaiah was earlier in the JD(S) and was its president. Later, he was expelled from the party. We do not know what all issues exist between them. I cannot comment on the exchange of words between the two," Parameshwara said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

