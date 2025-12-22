SC Grants Relief To Manikrao Kokate, Stays Sentence And Disqualification | File Photo

New Delhi/Nashik: Former minister Manikrao Kokate has received partial relief after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed his sentence. The SC has clarified that until the hearing is completed, Kokate will not be disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). It has also issued a notice to the state government in this matter.



Kokate had been convicted in a case related to obtaining a government residence using forged documents and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. While the High Court had earlier stayed his arrest, it had upheld the sentence.

Kokate challenged this High Court order in the Supreme Court. The petition came up for hearing on Monday, during which the Supreme Court stayed the sentence, granting him significant relief. It further stated that Kokate will not be disqualified as an MLA until the hearing is concluded. A notice has been issued to the state government in this regard.



Petitioner’s claim rejected for now

Meanwhile, the petitioner had claimed that since Kokate was convicted, his MLA membership would be cancelled. However, due to today’s order of the Supreme Court, this claim has been rejected for the time being.

Kokate has been granted relief until the hearing is completed, and the state government has been served notice in the matter. After losing his ministerial post and facing political challenges, this decision is considered extremely significant for Manikrao Kokate. The Supreme Court’s order has, at least for now, secured his political future.