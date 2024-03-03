Savitribai Phule Pune University's New Ahmednagar Sub-Centre Building Inaugurated |

The inauguration of the Savitribai Phule Pune University's new Ahmednagar sub-centre building took place on Sunday.

Located at Baburdi Ghumt in Ahmednagar, the opening ceremony was led by the Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, along with the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil.

The new 18,000 sq. ft. building will bring relief to 1.5 lakh students in the district. It houses a 'Vidyarthi Suvidha Kendra,' eliminating the need for students to travel to the Pune campus for various academic activities.

This student facility centre provides essential educational services, including certificate issuance, application processing for various certificates, correction of examination result sheets, and information about various university courses. The centre will also conduct training programs, including soft skills, for the personal development of students.

Starting from the academic year 2024-25, the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ahmednagar sub-centre, and the Department of Higher Technology, Government of Maharashtra, will offer German language training and placement to 1000 students. Additionally, separate hostels for male and female students will be built with a budget of 30 crores each.

The event was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, with the presence of MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parag Kalkar, MLA Sangram Jagtap, MLA Nilesh Lanke among others.