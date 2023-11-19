 Savitribai Phule Pune University Fosters Harmony in Collaborative Meeting with Students and Staff
Highlighting the importance of preserving ideological freedom, the university established a consensus-driven system to address queries, protests, and programs democratically.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University administration held a collaborative meeting on November 18, fostering unity among students, faculty, and non-teaching staff organisations.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar and Dr Suresh Gosavi urged students to elevate the university's image, and police authorities assured cooperation within legal frameworks.

Meeting concluded with a Diwali celebration

Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi emphasised, "Students are the backbone of the educational complex, and it is only with their coordination that the university will progress in the future."

Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar stated, "Although education and organisation are important, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of all of us."

Kumar added that while the police aim to avoid filing cases against students, sometimes cases become necessary due to unavoidable reasons.

Former Director General of Police, Jayant Umranikar, shared insights based on experience and pledged to create a comprehensive working system.

The meeting concluded with a Diwali celebration for representatives from various organisations. Over 150 representatives and university officials attended the event.

