Satara Writer Vikram Shinde Honoured With Yuva Sahityaratna Award | Sourced

Satara: Young writer and social worker Vikram Malan Appaso Shinde, from Velu village in Koregaon taluka of Satara district, has been conferred with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Yuva Sahityaratna Award for his contributions to Marathi literature and social work.

The award was presented at the seventh Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marathi Literary Conference, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad at Bhagwangad in Kandhar taluka of Nanded district on Nov 17.

Seven personalities from Maharashtra who have contributed to various fields while drawing inspiration from the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were honoured at the conference. Shinde was recognised for his work in Marathi literature and social initiatives.

The award was presented by Dr Sharad Gore, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad, in the presence of Prof Dr Venkat Arjunrao Gite, Vice-Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), former MLAs Govind Kendre and Rohidas Chavan, Kandhar Mayor Shahajiraje Nalge and other dignitaries.

Bhaskar Gite, district president of the Parishad and chairman of the conference's reception committee, and Aarti Zoting, president of the literary conference, were also present.

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Shinde has been involved in literary and social initiatives. He has also worked to encourage and mentor young people, helping them develop their abilities and participate in literary and social activities.

Gore and Bhaskar Gite said the award recognised Shinde's contribution to the activities of the Parishad, Marathi literature and various social movements.