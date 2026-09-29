Satara: Two Transgender Persons Stripped, Assaulted Over Worship Of Varaha Deity; Case Registered |WATCH VIDEO

Satara: Two Transgender Persons Stripped, Assaulted Over Worship Of Varaha Deity; Case Registered | AI Representational

Karad: Two transgender persons who were allegedly begging near Yashoda College in Mhasve village were reportedly abused, threatened, stripped and assaulted over their worship of the Varaha deity. The incident took place on September 22 under the jurisdiction of Satara Rural Police Station.

According to the complaint, the two were begging near the Yashoda College gate in front of Sadguru Hotel along the Pune-Bengaluru Highway around noon when the accused allegedly abused and threatened them over their worship of the Varaha deity.

The accused allegedly assaulted the duo with their hands and kicked and punched them before stripping them. The complainants have also alleged that the accused recorded the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to circulate the video on social media.

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The complaint further states that Satish More made a video call to another person during the incident. The person allegedly instructed the accused to collect a fine from one of the victims and assault her.

The accused allegedly threatened the victims that if they did not follow their instructions, they should leave the area, failing which the recorded videos would be circulated on social media. The accused also allegedly snatched the victims' mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, Satara Rural Police have registered a case against six named persons and 10 to 15 others. Assistant Police Inspector Katkar of Satara Rural Police is conducting further investigation.