 Satara: Two Brothers Die Due to Electric Shock as Rats Gnaw Through Wires
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Two Brothers Die Due to Electric Shock as Rats Gnaw Through Wires

Satara: Two Brothers Die Due to Electric Shock as Rats Gnaw Through Wires

Meanwhile, after a late-night autopsy at the Government Hospital in Karad, the dead bodies of the two brothers were cremated in a mournful atmosphere on Saturday night.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Two Brothers Die Due to Electric Shock as Rats Gnaw Through Wires |

Two brothers from Babarmachi village in Karad Tehsil died due to electric shock on Friday. The exact cause was not yet clear. However, the investigation on Monday revealed that this unfortunate incident happened because the insulation of the wire was gnawed by rats.

Meanwhile, after a late-night autopsy at the Government Hospital in Karad, the dead bodies of the two brothers were cremated in a mournful atmosphere on Saturday night.

The incident of the death of brothers Tukaram Sadashiv Khochre (age 55) and Shahaji Sadashiv Khochre (age 50) from Babarmachi was revealed on Friday evening due to electric shock in the meter box of the electric pump near the well.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Accident Case: 2 Doctors From Sassoon General Hospital Arrested For Manipulation Of...
article-image

Inspection by MSEDCL

As soon as the police and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot. After inspecting, the power supply was immediately cut off and a report was made on the incident. After this, the post-mortem was conducted at the Government Hospital of Karad and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

After receiving information about the incident late on Friday night, the electrical inspectors of the MSEDCL inspected the site on Saturday and found dead rat chicks in the switch in the meter box, while the main wire supplying power to the motor was gnawed. The reason for this has come to light. During the inspection, MSEDCL Assistant Engineer VV Mali, electricity distribution officials, and local farmers were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Ravindra Dhangekar, Sushma Andhare Accuse Excise Officials Of Collecting...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Ravindra Dhangekar, Sushma Andhare Accuse Excise Officials Of Collecting...

Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

With 95,669 Passengers, Pune Metro Records 2024's Highest Sunday Ridership On May 26

With 95,669 Passengers, Pune Metro Records 2024's Highest Sunday Ridership On May 26

Aurangabad: Tehsil Clerk Booked for Molesting SBI Recovery Officer

Aurangabad: Tehsil Clerk Booked for Molesting SBI Recovery Officer

Water Crisis Deepens in Nanded District as Lakes Dry Up and Dams Reach Critical Levels

Water Crisis Deepens in Nanded District as Lakes Dry Up and Dams Reach Critical Levels