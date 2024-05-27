Satara: Two Brothers Die Due to Electric Shock as Rats Gnaw Through Wires |

Two brothers from Babarmachi village in Karad Tehsil died due to electric shock on Friday. The exact cause was not yet clear. However, the investigation on Monday revealed that this unfortunate incident happened because the insulation of the wire was gnawed by rats.

Meanwhile, after a late-night autopsy at the Government Hospital in Karad, the dead bodies of the two brothers were cremated in a mournful atmosphere on Saturday night.

The incident of the death of brothers Tukaram Sadashiv Khochre (age 55) and Shahaji Sadashiv Khochre (age 50) from Babarmachi was revealed on Friday evening due to electric shock in the meter box of the electric pump near the well.

Inspection by MSEDCL

As soon as the police and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot. After inspecting, the power supply was immediately cut off and a report was made on the incident. After this, the post-mortem was conducted at the Government Hospital of Karad and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

After receiving information about the incident late on Friday night, the electrical inspectors of the MSEDCL inspected the site on Saturday and found dead rat chicks in the switch in the meter box, while the main wire supplying power to the motor was gnawed. The reason for this has come to light. During the inspection, MSEDCL Assistant Engineer VV Mali, electricity distribution officials, and local farmers were present.