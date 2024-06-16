Satara Students Cheer 'School Chale Hum' as Classes Resume |

School children returned to their classrooms after a one-and-a-half-month summer vacation on Saturday, exclaiming 'School Chale Hum'. Students from Zila Parishad, Municipality, and private institutions across Satara district arrived in the morning, many with tears in their eyes as they bid farewell to their parents. While some schools' efforts to comfort students were seen as insufficient, others went all out on the first day of the academic year.

Classrooms were adorned with decorations, and students were greeted with garlands, flowers, bouquets, balloons, and even Mickey Mouse, making both returning and new students feel warmly welcomed. Across the district, the first bell rang in 2,682 schools.

Students, accompanied by parents, enthusiastically attended primary and pre-primary schools, as well as some municipal and district council schools in Satara district, where attractive decorations were displayed.

Shabnam Mujawar, Education Officer of the Primary Education Department at Satara Zila Parishad, noted that some schools extended their warm welcome to parents as well.

Satara district hosts approximately 410,000 students in primary schools, which include 32 private unaided schools, 614 aided schools, 2,682 district council schools, and 52 municipal schools.