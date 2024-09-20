Satara: Single Man Files 462 Bogus Voter Registrations in Karad North Assembly Constituency

Satara: Single Man Files 462 Bogus Voter Registrations in Karad North | ANI

While we hear about bogus voters during polls, now in Karad North Assembly Constituency, bogus voter registration has been revealed. In the online registration process, as many as 462 online applications have been filed under the same name, showing migration through Form Eight of the application. The Election officials informed that a case has been registered against the user at the city police station.

Here's how it was done

In Karad North Assembly Constituency, during the ongoing process under the special short revision programe, a user named Satish Sir submitted 462 online applications using Form Eight for migrants by tampering with the electricity bill of a person from Hazarmachi, Karad, in the last week. Based on the special short revision programe, the final voter list has been published. After this publication, the facility for name registration, correction, omission of name, and filing of migration applications under the continuous voter registration process was made available on the Election Commission's portal and website. By misusing this facility, a person named Satish Sir submitted 462 applications on the portal, showing migration in the Karad North Assembly Constituency through Form Eight. Along with the applications, it was revealed that the last four digits of the electricity bill and the customer number had been tampered with using whitener. The Election Branch informed that a user named 'Satish Sir' has been reported to the city police station.