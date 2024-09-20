 Satara Shocker: Two Minor Neighbours Rape 5-Year-Old Girl on Terrace While Watching and Showing Her Pornographic Video
Satara Shocker: Two Minor Neighbours Rape 5-Year-Old Girl on Terrace While Watching and Showing Her Pornographic Video | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, it has come to light that a 5-year-old girl was raped in a village near Shirwal in Satara by two minors who showed her a pornographic video.

On the evening of September 15, two minor boys and the 5-year-old girl were playing on the terrace of a house. There, the two boys sexually assaulted the girl by showing her obscene videos on a mobile phone. Later that night, the victim woke up and started crying, revealing the incident to her mother. The victim's family filed a complaint at the Shirwal police station on Monday.

Both accused held

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Shirwal police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. However, the accused had fled by then. Both minor accused have since been detained and have confessed to being in the habit of watching obscene videos. They told the police that they took the victim to the terrace of the house and raped her. The two minors are neighbors of the victim, and the 5-year-old girl would often play with them. Last Sunday, while the victim and the accused were playing together, the accused took the victim to the terrace of the house and raped her while watching obscene clips on a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the Shirwal Police are taking this incident seriously, and Police Sub-Inspector Naina Kamthe is conducting further investigation.

