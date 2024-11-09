 Satara: Only 100 Objections Received for New Mahabaleshwar Project Amid Opposition
Satara: Only 100 Objections Received for New Mahabaleshwar Project Amid Opposition

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Even though the new Mahabaleshwar project has faced opposition from environmentalists, only 100 suggestions and objections have been submitted regarding the draft development plan released by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project, aimed at easing the growing pressure on the popular tourist destination of Mahabaleshwar, will cover 235 villages across the Koyna-Javali valley in Satara.Despite the concerns raised by environmentalists about the potential impact on the environment, the response from the public has been relatively low, with just two days remaining until the submission deadline on November 9.

