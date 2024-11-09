Satara: Only 100 Objections Received for New Mahabaleshwar Project Amid Opposition |

Even though the new Mahabaleshwar project has faced opposition from environmentalists, only 100 suggestions and objections have been submitted regarding the draft development plan released by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project, aimed at easing the growing pressure on the popular tourist destination of Mahabaleshwar, will cover 235 villages across the Koyna-Javali valley in Satara.Despite the concerns raised by environmentalists about the potential impact on the environment, the response from the public has been relatively low, with just two days remaining until the submission deadline on November 9.

The new Mahabaleshwar project, which will span an area of 115,330.24 hectares, is estimated to cost ₹12,809 crores. Located at an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level along the north-south side of the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the project aims to accommodate the increasing number of tourists visiting the region. MSRDC has been appointed as the special planning authority for the project, which includes 34 villages in Satara taluka, 46 in Javli taluka, 60 in Mahabaleshwar taluka, and 95 in Patan taluka.

While the project was initially stalled in 2003, it has now been revived by the state government to alleviate pressure on the existing Mahabaleshwar area and to promote sustainable tourism development.