Satara News: Surgeon Loses ₹35 lakhs in Trading Scam, Two Youth Booked Under POCSO For Harassing Class 10 Girl | Representational Image

A female doctor from Satara who invested in the stock market after seeing an advertisement on social media has been cheated out of ₹35 lakhs. The name of the female doctor is Dr Jayashree Nataraj Dravid (age 59, Sadarbazar, Satara). Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Dr Divy Mathur, her assistant Jessica, and an unknown person at the Satara City Police Station.

Came across ad on Facebook

Last June, Dr Jayashree Dravid, a surgeon at Balaji Clinic in Satara, saw an advertisement on Facebook about getting good returns by investing in the stock market. After seeing this advertisement, she contacted the given number. Dr Divy Mathur and her assistant Jessica provided information and asked to take ten days of online training.

After giving information about how to invest in the stock market and the potential returns, both of them succeeded in gaining Jayashree's trust. Subsequently, Jessica asked Jayashree to make some payments. Accordingly, Dravid paid the amount to bank account numbers in Rajasthan and Mumbai. She paid the amount at Jessica's request to the given bank account. This matter was noticed by Jayashree Dravid's son, who verified the bank account. Then he realised that the money was not in the account. He tried to contact Dr Mathur and Jessica, but there was no response, and he realised they had been cheated. He lodged a complaint at Satara City Police Station.

Thus Dr Jayashree Dravid filed a case of fraud against three persons at Satara City Police Station for defrauding her of ₹35.1 lakh, an amount was deposited with the suspects from various places via the app, as well as in various bank accounts. A complaint has been registered, and the investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Bille.

Two Youth Booked Under POCSO For Harassing Class 10 Girl

Two youths, Mangesh Pandurang Yethe (24) and Nimish Balkrishna Salunkhe (22), have been accused of allegedly molesting a minor girl near her coaching class, leading to a case registered at Shirwal Police Station, official said on Sunday. According to the FIR, the incident occurred when the minor girl, a 10th-grade student, and her friend arrived at a private coaching class around 6:30pm on Thursday.

Witnesses say Mangesh Pandurang and Nimish Balkrishna Salunkhe were seen laughing at the girls who had parked their two-wheeler nearby. The victim later informed her mother and the coaching class teacher that the two youths had chased them on a bike after they left the class on the July 3. Upon confrontation by the teacher and the victim's mother, the accused responded rudely. Subsequently, the teacher took action by reprimanding them and alerting the police. Both suspects have been detained, and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) has been filed against them. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Sub-Inspector Naina Kamthe at Shirwal Police Station.