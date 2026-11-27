Satara: ‘I Love Panchgani’ Festival Kicks Off Today; Free Entry, Paragliding Offers & Lineup Details | Sourced

Satara: Panchgani, often regarded as the younger sibling of Mahabaleshwar, draws tourists throughout the year with its scenic mountain ranges, sprawling plateaus and pleasant weather.

The hill station is now gearing up for the I Love Panchgani Festival, which begins today (Friday) and runs until Nov 29. Preparations for the festival at the Sharad Pandit Stadium of Sanjeevan Vidyalaya are complete. Entry will be free for tourists and local citizens.

Organised to boost local tourism, the festival will feature cultural performances, adventure sports, music and diverse cuisines. Gaurav More of Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra fame and Sandeep Gaikwad will entertain audiences with their comedy acts.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza's team will also perform, while Bollywood artistes Sushant Pujari and Kiran Giri will attend the festival. Music lovers can enjoy live band performances by Deepak and Priya.

Panchgani Paragliding and Adventure Sports has announced a special discount on paragliding during the festival. The concession will allow tourists to enjoy aerial views of Panchgani's lush greenery and vast plateaus nestled in the Sahyadri ranges. The organisers and operators have urged visitors to participate in paragliding while adhering to safety measures.

Around 99 stalls have been set up on the stadium premises, offering a variety of traditional dishes and shopping options. Special arrangements have been made for children's rides, toys and adventure games, while a lucky draw has also been organised for festival participants.

The Panchgani market and the area around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue have been decorated with electric lights and colourful sky lanterns for the occasion.

I Love Panchgani Festival President Kiran Pawar and his team have appealed to tourists and local citizens to participate in the celebrations.