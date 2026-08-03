Satara Farmer Quits Mumbai Job, Wins Hearts By Making Raincoats For His Sheep | Sourced

Satara: A young sheep farmer from Dhavali village near the Kaas Plateau in Satara has found an unusual way to protect his livestock from relentless monsoon rains.

Vikas Jadhav has stitched custom-made raincoats for each of his sheep to keep them dry while grazing, drawing attention from farmers across the region.

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The Kaas-Dhavali belt has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall over the past month. The downpours have disrupted daily life and created a shortage of fodder, forcing livestock owners to take their animals to open grazing grounds despite the rain.

Jadhav, who returned to his native village around eight months ago after leaving his job in Mumbai, started a modern sheep farming business. Concerned that the sheep were falling sick after being exposed to heavy rain, he decided to get waterproof raincoats stitched according to the size of each animal.

The raincoats help keep the sheep dry while grazing in the open. According to Jadhav, this has reduced the chances of illness caused by prolonged exposure to rain and cold. It has also helped maintain the animals’ health and productivity during the monsoon.

The unique initiative has attracted the attention of other livestock farmers, many of whom have visited Dhavali to see the idea in practice. Villagers say the experiment is a simple, practical and affordable solution for protecting animals during the rainy season.

Speaking about the initiative, Jadhav said animal husbandry is the main source of livelihood for his family, and caring for the animals is their top priority. He said the custom-made raincoats prevent the sheep from getting drenched and also provide warmth, reducing the risk of disease during the monsoon.