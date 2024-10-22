 Satara: Amar Pawar, Martyred in Naxalite Encounter, Bid Farewell with Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai"
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Amar Pawar, Martyred in Naxalite Encounter, Bid Farewell with Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai"

Satara: Amar Pawar, Martyred in Naxalite Encounter, Bid Farewell with Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai"

Born into a farmer family, Amar Pawar had his primary education in Bawda and furthered his studies in Khandala before joining the ITBP in 2010.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Amar Pawar, Martyred in Naxalite Encounter, Bid Farewell with Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" |

With the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Amar Pawar Amar Rahe," the jawan who was martyred in a Naxalite encounter was bid farewell on Monday.

Amar Pawar, a resident of Bawda in Khandala taluka, was on duty at the Narayanpur camp when a landmine planted by Naxalites exploded, injuring four jawans. Among them, Amar was seriously injured. Upon receiving the information, the seriously injured jawans were airlifted from Kasturmeta camp to Raipur for treatment. Unfortunately, Amar Pawar was declared dead during the treatment. This news prompted widespread mourning throughout Khandala taluka, Bawda village, and neighboring areas.

Born into a farmer family, Amar Pawar had his primary education in Bawda and furthered his studies in Khandala before joining the ITBP in 2010.

He is survived by his mother, father, brother, wife, and one son.

FPJ Shorts
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unaccounted ₹5 Cr Cash Seized From Innova Car At Pune's Khed Shivpur...
article-image

The eyes of those present were moist as they reminisced about Pawar. Meanwhile, floral tributes were paid to Jawan Amar Pawar in Pargaon, Khandala, in the morning, with residents lining both sides of the road.

Afterward, the body of Jawan Amar Pawar was brought to his native village Bawda. The cries of the family were heart-wrenching during this time. After the mourners had darshan of the martyred Jawan Pawar near his residence, the funeral procession started from Ramnagar at around 9:30 AM in a vehicle decorated with flowers.

On this occasion, senior leaders Makarand Patil, Bakajirao Patil, Shankarao Gadwe, former Zila Parishad president Uday Kabule, former vice president Nitin Bhargude-Patil, Purushottam Jadhav, Pradeep Mane, Viraj Shinde, Tehsildar Ajit Patil of Khandala, police inspector Sunil Shelke, and citizens of the district were present. A team from the 53rd battalion and other police officers were also in attendance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Punekars! You Will Not Be Allowed to Carry Mobile Phones During Voting in the Assembly...

Attention Punekars! You Will Not Be Allowed to Carry Mobile Phones During Voting in the Assembly...

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Pune Pitch Expected To Be Result-Oriented; Free Parking, Water For Fans; Full...

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Pune Pitch Expected To Be Result-Oriented; Free Parking, Water For Fans; Full...

VIDEO: Two Men Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard and Vandalizing Property at Mohammadwadi...

VIDEO: Two Men Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard and Vandalizing Property at Mohammadwadi...

Pune: Amanora Park Residents Protest Against Stray Dog Menace Due to PMC's Ineffective Animal Birth...

Pune: Amanora Park Residents Protest Against Stray Dog Menace Due to PMC's Ineffective Animal Birth...

Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced In City Ahead Of Diwali

Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced In City Ahead Of Diwali