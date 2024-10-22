Satara: Amar Pawar, Martyred in Naxalite Encounter, Bid Farewell with Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" |

With the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Amar Pawar Amar Rahe," the jawan who was martyred in a Naxalite encounter was bid farewell on Monday.

Amar Pawar, a resident of Bawda in Khandala taluka, was on duty at the Narayanpur camp when a landmine planted by Naxalites exploded, injuring four jawans. Among them, Amar was seriously injured. Upon receiving the information, the seriously injured jawans were airlifted from Kasturmeta camp to Raipur for treatment. Unfortunately, Amar Pawar was declared dead during the treatment. This news prompted widespread mourning throughout Khandala taluka, Bawda village, and neighboring areas.

Born into a farmer family, Amar Pawar had his primary education in Bawda and furthered his studies in Khandala before joining the ITBP in 2010.

He is survived by his mother, father, brother, wife, and one son.

The eyes of those present were moist as they reminisced about Pawar. Meanwhile, floral tributes were paid to Jawan Amar Pawar in Pargaon, Khandala, in the morning, with residents lining both sides of the road.

Afterward, the body of Jawan Amar Pawar was brought to his native village Bawda. The cries of the family were heart-wrenching during this time. After the mourners had darshan of the martyred Jawan Pawar near his residence, the funeral procession started from Ramnagar at around 9:30 AM in a vehicle decorated with flowers.

On this occasion, senior leaders Makarand Patil, Bakajirao Patil, Shankarao Gadwe, former Zila Parishad president Uday Kabule, former vice president Nitin Bhargude-Patil, Purushottam Jadhav, Pradeep Mane, Viraj Shinde, Tehsildar Ajit Patil of Khandala, police inspector Sunil Shelke, and citizens of the district were present. A team from the 53rd battalion and other police officers were also in attendance.