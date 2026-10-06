Satara: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed By Father Over Mobile Phone Use, Parents Detained | AI

Karad: A shocking incident has come to light in Satara's Godoli area, where a father, allegedly enraged by his daughter's excessive use of a mobile phone, her company and abusive language towards her parents, killed the 17-year-old by hitting her on the head with a bat.

The deceased has been identified as Arya Purushottam Kadam, 17, a resident of Krishnakunj Apartment, Godoli, Satara. Police have detained her parents for questioning and registered a case against her father, Purushottam Kadam, a resident of Chanchali in Koregaon taluka and currently residing in Godoli, at the Satara City Police Station. Police said he confessed to the crime.

On Sunday, Oct 4, Arya was taken in an unconscious state from her residence to the Civil Hospital in Satara in a private vehicle. However, doctors declared her dead at 1.55 pm before treatment could begin. The hospital's medical officer, Dr Pranali Bhosale, informed the Satara City Police about the death. Accordingly, a case of sudden death was registered.

During the investigation, police learnt that there were frequent arguments at home over Arya's use of a mobile phone, her company and the way she spoke to her parents. The investigation revealed that Arya died after her father allegedly hit her on the head with a bat in a fit of anger.

Police detained the parents for questioning. The incident, initially registered as a sudden death, created a stir in Satara city after the alleged murder came to light. Satara City Police are conducting further investigation into the case.

After receiving information about the incident, police inspected the spot and found the circumstances suspicious. They subsequently detained the parents for questioning.

The alleged murder of his daughter by a teacher known for his calm nature has created a stir in Satara district. The incident has raised several questions, and Satara City Police are investigating further.

Father also tried to destroy evidence

After the incident, which took place around 4 am, the father allegedly tried to destroy evidence. The investigation also revealed that an attempt was made to portray the girl's death as suicide and relatives were informed accordingly.

Both Arya's parents are teachers at a Zilla Parishad primary school in Koregaon taluka. They have three children, with Arya being the eldest. People in the village said the teacher couple, particularly the father, were known for their calm nature.

The incident has therefore triggered discussion in the area over what prompted the father to allegedly kill his daughter. After the incident, the father allegedly washed the bat used to hit her. Police also learnt that he tried to destroy evidence by washing his blood-stained clothes.