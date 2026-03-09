Sanitation Workers Warn of Agitation Over Pending Reimbursement After ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: The state government organised the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ ceremony on a grand scale in Nanded city to mark the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A massive programme was held at Modi Ground, and more than ₹100 crore was reportedly spent on the event.

Ahead of the programme, the entire venue and surrounding areas were cleaned thoroughly. Sanitation workers from the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) were deployed for the task and worked continuously for several days.

According to the workers, they carried out cleaning duties from 6 am till late at night to prepare the area before the event. Despite putting in long hours and completing the work within the stipulated time, they claim that payment for their additional working hours has not yet been released.

The workers have now warned that they will launch hunger strikes, demonstrations, and other protests from March 12 if the pending reimbursement is not cleared at the earliest.

Earlier, the employees’ union had staged a protest at the entrance of the municipal corporation over several demands. However, they alleged that no action was taken despite assurances from the administration.

Union president Ganesh Shinge and secretary B. K. Panchal recently met Municipal Commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doiphode and submitted a memorandum informing him about the proposed agitation beginning March 12.

Apart from the pending payments, the workers have raised several other demands. These include reinstating the children of deceased employees in their parents’ positions, granting the Diwali bonus before Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, reimbursing paid leaves, increasing dearness allowance, and providing stitching charges to women employees for sewing uniforms.

Shinge also alleged that the contractor, R and B Company, exploited the workers. He claimed that ESI contributions were deducted from their salaries but were not deposited, which deprived workers of medical and other benefits.