 Sangli: New Tiger ‘Shiledar’ Enters Sahyadri Tiger Reserve; Big Cat Count Rises To Seven In Chandoli National Park
Although ‘Shiledar’ arrived here about two months ago, monitoring of his movements was ongoing. Over the past two months, photos and videos of this tiger have been captured in various camera traps, clearly documenting his activities

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Sangli: A new male tiger has made an “entry” into the forest area of Chandoli National Park, which falls under the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in the Shirala Tehsil of Sangli district. This tiger has been assigned the code STR T9. Local wildlife enthusiasts have named him "Shiledar". "Shiledar" is a historical term for an independent cavalryman in the Maratha Empire.

Although ‘Shiledar’ arrived here about two months ago, monitoring of his movements was ongoing. Over the past two months, photos and videos of this tiger have been captured in various camera traps, clearly documenting his activities. Furthermore, recent footage shows T9 following T5 'Tara', a tigress previously released into this forest, within her territory, said forest officials.

As ‘Shiledar’s’ presence has been confirmed and he appears to have settled in, the Forest Department has now officially announced his arrival. With this new addition, the number of tigers in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has reached seven. The current tigers in the reserve include:

- T1 ‘Senapati’

- T2 ‘Subhedar’

- T3 ‘Baji’

- T4 ‘Chanda’

- T5 ‘Tara’

- T6 ‘Hirkani’

- T9 ‘Shiledar’ (New Addition)

Competition Between Three Male Tigers Increases

Wildlife researchers are observing the area with great interest as three male tigers -- T1 Senapati, T2 Subhedar, and the newly arrived T9 Shiledar -- are currently roaming within the territory of the tigress T5 Tara. This has increased anticipation regarding breeding, as experts watch to see which male Tara chooses as her mate.

Positive Sign for Biodiversity

The presence of T9 ‘Shiledar’ is considered extremely significant for the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, highlighting the richness of the region’s biodiversity. Experts stated that the corridors connecting the reserve to the Radhanagari and Tillari-Dodamarg forest areas play a crucial role in tiger movement and breeding.

Officials from Chandoli National Park confirmed the presence of T9 ‘Shiledar’, calling it a joyful development for the project. Welcoming the new “Waghoba” (tiger), they emphasised the ecological importance of the Sahyadri forest wealth.

