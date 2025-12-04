 Sangli: NCP(SP) Alleges 2,049-Vote Mismatch, Protests Held Outside EVM Strong Room
Elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held across Maharashtra on Tuesday in the first phase of local body polls. The Ashta Municipal Council (AMC) was among the bodies that went to polls. Alleging discrepancies in voter data, representatives of the NCP (SP) and the Ashta City Vikas Aghadi gathered in front of the strong room where EVMs are stored, leading to brief tension.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Representatives of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and another political party on Wednesday gathered outside the strong room where EVMs are stored in Ashta town of Sangli district in Maharashtra. | X @tanmoyofc

Pune: Representatives of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and another political party on Wednesday gathered outside the strong room where EVMs are stored in Ashta town of Sangli district in Maharashtra, alleging discrepancies in votes polled in local municipal council elections.

Elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held across Maharashtra on Tuesday in the first phase of local body polls. The Ashta Municipal Council (AMC) was among the bodies that went to polls.

Alleging discrepancies in voter data, representatives of the NCP (SP) and the Ashta City Vikas Aghadi gathered in front of the strong room where EVMs are stored, leading to brief tension.

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil, too, visited Ashta and reviewed the voting statistics.

Vaibhav Shinde, NCP (SP) candidate for council president position, alleged discrepancy of 2,049 votes after online data showed 24,913 votes against the election administration's count of 22,864.

