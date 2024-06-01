Sandip Patil Takes Charge As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CP | Sourced

Maharashtra's Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sandip Patil on Saturday took the additional charge of the police commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and promised to boost the morale of cops.

The IPS officer of the 2006 batch replaced Manoj Lohiya, who retired as the city's police chief on Friday.

Patil, who earlier served as a superintendent of police in Parbhani district, told reporters that there would be "zero" tolerance against corruption and that emphasis would be given to transparency.

"While giving freedom to the police staff, their issues will also be addressed to enhance their morale," he said.

The top cop said they will strive to resolve traffic-related issues in the city, a key industrial hub in the state's Marathwada region. "We will initiate steps to create a positive environment in the city. Cyber patrolling will also be increased to tackle inflammatory posts," he said.

A former student of the Sainik School Satara, Patil recently met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, an alumnus of Sainik School Chittorgarh, during an event in Gondia. When Dhankar told Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about Sainik Schools in the country, Shinde responded by telling him that Patil was a dashing officer heading the state's anti-Naxal operations.

Read Also Pune Pride March To Highlight LGBTIQ Inclusion In Education Institutes

Do You Know?

Sandip Patil is an IPS officer from the 2006 batch and a former student of Sainik School Satara. As Maharashtra's Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations), he introduced the country’s first Maoist refugee settlement, ‘Navjivannagar’, where he resettled 104 Maoist refugees. Patil previously served as Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, from 2018 to 2020.