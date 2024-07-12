Salesforce Reinforces Commitment To Digital Transformation In Pune |

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), reiterated its commitment to digitally transforming India during a media interaction in Pune. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, Salesforce aims to drive innovation across businesses of all sizes and industries, revolutionising customer interactions and unlocking substantial business value.

At the event, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India, emphasised Pune's significance in Salesforce's growth strategy. "Technology adoption across India in recent years has been remarkable. Pune has emerged as a vibrant IT hub, leading the charge in technology adoption, innovation, and digital transformation. The emerging startup ecosystem is a testament to the innovation being driven by the city. Leading businesses across sectors are spearheading the change with digital transformation, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey while strengthening our presence in the city," she added.

Recently, Salesforce announced the launch of its Public Sector division in India to drive transformation, empowering government agencies and public sector organisations to enhance citizen experiences with Salesforce technology. Additionally, Salesforce introduced its first-ever made-for-India digital lending product. With 11,000 employees across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur, Salesforce continues to expand its footprint and influence in India.

The event highlighted how AI is fostering growth, improving customer relationships, and increasing employee productivity, underscoring Salesforce's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in Pune and beyond.