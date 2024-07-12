 Salesforce Reinforces Commitment To Digital Transformation In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSalesforce Reinforces Commitment To Digital Transformation In Pune

Salesforce Reinforces Commitment To Digital Transformation In Pune

The event highlighted how AI is fostering growth, improving customer relationships, and increasing employee productivity, underscoring Salesforce's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in Pune and beyond

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Salesforce Reinforces Commitment To Digital Transformation In Pune |

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), reiterated its commitment to digitally transforming India during a media interaction in Pune. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, Salesforce aims to drive innovation across businesses of all sizes and industries, revolutionising customer interactions and unlocking substantial business value.

At the event, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India, emphasised Pune's significance in Salesforce's growth strategy. "Technology adoption across India in recent years has been remarkable. Pune has emerged as a vibrant IT hub, leading the charge in technology adoption, innovation, and digital transformation. The emerging startup ecosystem is a testament to the innovation being driven by the city. Leading businesses across sectors are spearheading the change with digital transformation, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey while strengthening our presence in the city," she added.

Read Also
VIDEO: Murlidhar Mohol Inspects Preparations At Pune Airport’s New Terminal Ahead Of Opening
article-image

Recently, Salesforce announced the launch of its Public Sector division in India to drive transformation, empowering government agencies and public sector organisations to enhance citizen experiences with Salesforce technology. Additionally, Salesforce introduced its first-ever made-for-India digital lending product. With 11,000 employees across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur, Salesforce continues to expand its footprint and influence in India.

The event highlighted how AI is fostering growth, improving customer relationships, and increasing employee productivity, underscoring Salesforce's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in Pune and beyond.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Police Ban Use of Laser Lights Around Airport, 8L Devotees Expected on Ekadashi at...

Marathwada News: Police Ban Use of Laser Lights Around Airport, 8L Devotees Expected on Ekadashi at...

Pune Riverfront Development: NCP MLA Chetan Tupe Urges Extension Of Project To Include Keshav Nagar,...

Pune Riverfront Development: NCP MLA Chetan Tupe Urges Extension Of Project To Include Keshav Nagar,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Allocated 9 Acres Of Land In Chikhali

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Allocated 9 Acres Of Land In Chikhali

Aurangabad: Fuel Pump Employees to Stage Protest - Will It Affect Petrol and Diesel Supply? Read...

Aurangabad: Fuel Pump Employees to Stage Protest - Will It Affect Petrol and Diesel Supply? Read...

Political Maneuvering Begins in Hingoli as Assembly Elections Approach

Political Maneuvering Begins in Hingoli as Assembly Elections Approach