Safety Or Just Pink Paint? Pune Women React As PMPML Adds THESE 19 New Pink Buses For Women

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the expansion of its women-only bus service to 19 additional routes starting from Thursday. This takes the total number of routes with Pink bus trips to 33, covering various parts of the city during peak morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, the commuters have shared their mixed reactions over the additional buses on new routes, citing poor maintenance, delays, and safety issues.

Commuters speak up

Sneha Jadhav, a teacher by profession, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “I travel from Katraj to Shivajinagar every morning for office work. But the situation is that PMPML buses are always packed beyond capacity. It is a challenge to sit comfortably. However, having a bus just for women will be helpful. We will feel safer and respected. Before this, I had to squeeze myself in among male passengers and often felt uncomfortable. It will be a big relief.”

Rubina Khan, a senior citizen, expressed, “My daughter is in college and she usually travels by bus. After the Swargate rape, parents are constantly worried about their children's safety. I hope it will be implemented seriously in time, not just on paper. The number of buses should be increased on various routes as well.”

Pratiksha Dhawale, a dance teacher in Dhayari, said, “It is a good decision, no doubt. But PMPML must ensure these buses are regular and on time. Otherwise, there is no meaning in this start if the women still have to wait for hours or switch to mixed buses because of delays.”

Neelam Deshpande, a women’s activist, said, “Before starting the buses for women on dedicated routes, the authorities need to ensure the quality of buses they provide. Poor maintenance, old buses, and irregular timing are the real causes for opting for a private medium of transport. If they are not addressed, there’s no point in running extra pink buses. Just painting a bus pink doesn't make it safe or reliable.”

Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, said, “The new routes will operate dedicated women-only trips in the morning and evening peak hours, while the remaining services on the same routes will be open to all.”