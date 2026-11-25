Rural Pune Students Shine In Robotics, 2 Selected For International Championship In South Korea | File Pic

Pune, November,25: Students from Zilla Parishad schools in Pune district have demonstrated their talent in robotics, coding and technological innovation, bringing recognition to rural education at the national level. A total of 250 students participated in the Robotex India National Championship 2026, with students from Karegaon and Lonikand Zilla Parishad schools securing top positions. Adding to the district’s achievement, two students from Lonikand have been selected to represent India at the Robotex International Championship 2026 in South Korea.

At ZP School Karegaon, 56 students participated in the national championship with support from Fiat. Two teams comprising six students secured positions in the Top 10, while another team of three students achieved a Top 3 finish.

Similarly, at ZP School Lonikand, supported by ZS Associates, 158 students participated in the competition. Two teams comprising 10 students secured Top 10 positions, with notable performances in the Entrepreneurship Challenge and Folk Race categories.

Lonikand students to represent India in Seoul

The two selected students are Shreeraj Abhijeet Shinde, a Class 6 student, and Arohi Ramchandra Ujgare, a Class 7 student. They will represent India at the international championship scheduled for November 28 and 29, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea.

One of their key projects, ‘Schovera’, developed under the Entrepreneurship Challenge, is a multilingual school application designed to function without an internet connection. The application aims to facilitate attendance management, student safety, academic updates and parent-teacher communication.

The students will also participate in robotics competitions, including Folk Race and Girls Fire Fighting, showcasing their engineering skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities.

CSR partnerships promote rural innovation

The achievement highlights the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships in expanding technology-based learning opportunities in rural schools. ZS Associates and Fiat have supported educational initiatives at Lonikand and Karegaon schools, respectively.

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Robotex India (Educate To Elevate Trust), a not-for-profit organisation, works to make robotics, coding, Artificial Intelligence and STEM education accessible to students, particularly in government and semi-urban schools.

Vivek Walse-Patil, Vice-President of Zilla Parishad Pune, said, “The success of our students at the national championship and their selection to represent India in South Korea demonstrate what can be achieved when rural students receive the right guidance, infrastructure and encouragement.”

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil said the participation of 250 students and the international selection of two students were significant milestones in ensuring that rural students receive learning opportunities and exposure equal to those available to their urban counterparts.