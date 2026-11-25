What happens when two trillion dollar companies merge? In the case of a deal being worked out to merge Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Tesla, it would birth an entity valued at around $3.5 trillion and the former's likely entry to S&P 500.

Five directors and three investment banks have been brought in to help the deal move forward, the Financial Times reported, with sights set on a year-end deal. Roelof Botha and Randy Glein will represent SpaceX, while Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, and Jack Hartung will represent Tesla. They will evaluated the proposed transaction while representing the companies' interests.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore has been appointed by Tesla.

Consolidated Entity Will Be 5th Most Valuable Company

Should the all-stock deal come through, history's biggest merger will combine SpaceX's $1.7 trillion valuation with Tesla's $1.5 trillion, placing it among the world's five most valuable companies. Currently, SpaceX is the seventh most valuable company and Tesla is ninth on the same list.

The idea for a merger was first proposed by Musk earlier this year, while in October he confirmed the formation of independent special committees to evaluate the proposition. Though he has said that the two companies will be better off together, with AI, robotics, electric vehicle and aerospace ambitions under one roof. He has recused himself from negotiations owing to conflict of interest.

Impact Of Merger

If the potential merger is successful, SpaceX could become eligible for the S&P 500, JPMorgan said, triggering passive buying of roughly 10 per cent of its free-float shares. S&P will adjust SpaceX’s float-adjusted market capitalisation as lock-up periods expire and shares become available for trading, JPMorgan said, potentially speeding the company’s entry into some S&P Dow Jones indexes.

A consolidated company would give Musk greater voting control than he has at Tesla as of now, according to BBC.

Over the past year, Musk has already moved to consolidate his businesses, with SpaceX acquiring xAI and X, formerly Twitter, before going public.

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