RTO Pune Sends Wrong Tax Notices To EV Owners, Later Admits Mistake - Here's What Happened | Representative Image

Pune: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune has come under criticism after it mistakenly sent motor vehicle tax notices to electric vehicle (EV) owners, despite such vehicles being fully exempt under government policy.

Several vehicle owners in Pune recently received SMS alerts asking them to clear pending tax dues. It was later clarified by officials that these notices were sent in error and included EV owners, who are not required to pay any motor vehicle tax. Authorities have now asked EV users to ignore such messages.

As per the Government of Maharashtra’s electric vehicle policy, EVs are given tax benefits to promote clean and eco-friendly transport. When the policy was introduced in 2019, EV owners received a 50 per cent tax exemption. In 2021, this benefit was extended to a full tax waiver until March 31, 2025.

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Under the updated Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, all EVs registered during the policy period will continue to get complete exemption from motor vehicle tax until March 31, 2030.

Despite these provisions, the RTO’s system sent notices to EV owners, raising concerns over data accuracy and system updates within the department. Citizens questioned how such an error occurred despite clear policy guidelines.

In an official statement, the Pune RTO admitted the mistake and assured that the notices sent to EV owners are invalid. Officials said there is no need for EV users to pay any tax and advised them not to worry.

At the same time, the department clarified that owners of non-electric vehicles must continue to pay their pending taxes as required.

The incident has highlighted a gap between policy and implementation. Experts say such errors can confuse citizens and affect trust in government systems, especially when authorities are trying to promote electric mobility.