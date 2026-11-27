RTO Cracks Down On Vehicles Without HSRP; Only 4.18 Lakh Of 11.20 Lakh Vehicles in Nashik Have Mandated Number Plates | Representative image (AI-generated)

Nashik: Despite the mandatory requirement to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles, lakhs of vehicle owners in Nashik district have yet to comply with the rule. Consequently, the Transport Department has initiated strict enforcement action against such owners.

A special drive to check vehicles without HSRPs is underway. So far, action has been taken against 12,683 vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO), with fines totalling approximately ₹10,52,500.

In Nashik district, the responsibility for installing HSRPs has been entrusted to M/s FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd. Vehicle owners are advised to complete the installation process by submitting an application through the company's official website or the Maharashtra Transport Department's portal.

The Regional Transport Department has urged owners to install their HSRPs immediately, without waiting for the deadline, to avoid punitive action.

Strict enforcement is being carried out against vehicles that do not have HSRPs. Under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the installation of HSRPs is compulsory. Specifically, instructions have been issued to complete the process for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. However, data indicates that the response to this mandate in Nashik district has been lower than expected.

Within the jurisdiction of the Regional Transport Office, there are 11,20,999 vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Of these, only 4,18,318 vehicles have been fitted with HSRPs. This means that approximately 7,02,681 vehicles are still awaiting installation. Meanwhile, enforcement action against vehicles without HSRPs began on July 1, 2026.

In accordance with the directives of the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, a special inspection drive is being conducted until November 30, 2026.

Youth Dies by Suicide

In a separate incident, a young man died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by moneylenders who continued demanding interest payments and additional money despite having received ₹3 lakh against an initial loan of ₹70,000. A case has been registered against the moneylenders.

According to the complaint, Kailas Shinde had borrowed ₹70,000 from Sandeep Mukesh Patil and Sulochana Mukesh Patil in 2022. He had reportedly repaid around ₹3 lakh, including interest. Despite this, the accused allegedly continued demanding money, claiming that some interest remained unpaid.

The complaint states that Sandeep Patil verbally abused and threatened Kailas over the phone, warning him that he would face consequences if he failed to pay. The accused allegedly also threatened and harassed him over the outstanding amount. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, Kailas died by suicide at his residence.

His wife, Yogita Shinde, lodged a complaint at Mhasrul Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Sandeep Mukesh Patil and Sulochana Mukesh Patil under the provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.