Rs 983 Crore MoUs Signed At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agri Convention Boost Market Linkages | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 64 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs983.64 crore, covering 1,79,661 metric tonnes of fruits, vegetables and food grains, were signed during the customer-seller divisional convention 2026 organised by the Balasaheb Thackeray Krushi Vyavsay Va Gramin Parivartan project and Palladium Consultancy India Pvt. Ltd here on Friday.

The aim of the convention was to provide agricultural produce companies and institutional customers with a stable, transparent and long-term market.

Project cell chief Sunil Wankhede inaugurated the convention. Nodal officers Madhuri Sonawane, Anil Salunkhe, Balasaheb Nitnavare and others were present.

Sonawane, in her introductory speech, stressed the need for MoUs to provide markets for agricultural produce and also reviewed market linkages.

Wankhede said, “This is an ambitious project where the farmers' produce institutes are given 60% grants. If the products are produced according to the needs and expectations, the credibility of the institutes is enhanced, and long-term commercial relations develop. The institutes should enhance the quality and competitiveness of the products by using modern technology.”

Discussions were held on quality standards, price fixation, continuous supply, guarantee systems, payment policy, production capacity, availability and compatibility.

A total of 71 farmer-producer companies and 38 consumer institutes participated in the convention. In all, 64 MoUs worth Rs983.64 crore were signed.

Agriculture officers Rutuja Veer and Jyoti Bhute conducted the proceedings of the function, while valuation officer Chandrashekhar Bhoge proposed the vote of thanks.