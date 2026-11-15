Rohit Pawar's Message To Amit Shah Ahead Of Pune Visit: Name Ring Road After Ajit Pawar Or Face Agitation

Rohit Pawar (L), the late Ajit Pawar (M), and Amit Shah (R) | File

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce the naming of the Pune Ring Road after late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and expedite a CBI investigation into his January 28 plane crash.

Shah is scheduled to unveil a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises on Monday, November 16. Ahead of the event, Rohit Pawar took to X on Sunday and questioned why leaders holding ministerial positions in the state government, with the support of Ajit Pawar, had not pushed for the Ring Road to be named after him.

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He said the late leader’s contribution to Maharashtra’s development was invaluable. He also pointed out that Ajit Pawar had served as Pune district’s Guardian Minister for more than a decade.

Rohit Pawar said the government should not limit its tribute to Ajit Pawar to the unveiling of a statue. Instead, he urged Shah to announce the naming of the Pune Ring Road after the late leader and order a CBI investigation into the aircraft crash.

He warned that a major agitation would be launched on Ajit Pawar’s death anniversary on January 28, 2027, if the demand to name the Ring Road after him was not accepted.

Questions Mahayuti leaders over Ring Road naming

In his post, Rohit Pawar thanked the Pune Zilla Parishad leaders for installing Ajit Pawar’s statue. However, he questioned why those who had benefited from Ajit Pawar’s political support in the state government had not taken the initiative to name a major infrastructure project after him.

He said naming the Pune Ring Road after Ajit Pawar would be a more meaningful tribute to his contribution to the district and the state.

This is not the first time Rohit Pawar has raised the demand. In February 2026, he wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the naming of the Pune Ring Road, Baramati Airport, Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated road and Pune-Shirur elevated road after Ajit Pawar.

The proposed Pune Ring Road is a major infrastructure project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad by diverting heavy vehicles away from the twin cities.

Renews demand for CBI probe into plane crash

Rohit Pawar also used the upcoming statue unveiling to renew his demand for a CBI investigation into Ajit Pawar’s death.

Ajit Pawar died on January 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 aircraft carrying him from Mumbai to Baramati crashed near Baramati airport. Five people, including Ajit Pawar, died in the accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is examining the technical causes of the crash, while the Maharashtra CID is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In July, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the state government had sought a CBI investigation. However, he said the CBI had indicated that it could take over the case only after the AAIB completed its technical investigation and submitted its final report. The report was then expected by January 2027.

Rohit Pawar said his efforts to establish whether the crash was an accident or an act of sabotage would continue. He has repeatedly raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar’s death and demanded a thorough investigation.

Amit Shah to unveil Ajit Pawar’s bust on November 16

Shah will unveil Ajit Pawar’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises during his two-day visit to Pune on November 15 and 16.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar are among the prominent leaders expected to attend the event.

The Pune Zilla Parishad has also planned a photo gallery showcasing Ajit Pawar’s contribution to the district. A coffee-table book and a short film documenting his life and work are also scheduled to be released.