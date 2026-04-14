‘Road Widening Not Possible', Says Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil To Pune’s Traffic Congestion Woes | X/@ChDadaPatil

Pune: Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has urged residents of Pune to increase the use of public transport, saying it is the only practical solution to the city’s worsening traffic congestion.

He was speaking at the ‘Pune Metro Samvad’ programme held at Ichalkaranji Hall in Karve Nagar on Sunday. The event focused on discussions with citizens about the upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 4A between Nal Stop, Warje and Manikbaug.

Patil said road widening is no longer a viable option in Pune due to rapid urban growth and space constraints. He pointed out that the city’s population has reached around 80 lakh and continues to grow. At the same time, vehicle numbers are rising sharply, with nearly 17,000 vehicles registered in a single day during festive periods.

“It is not possible to widen roads at the same pace as vehicles are increasing. People will not allow the demolition of their homes. So, we must turn towards public transport,” he said.

The minister stressed that the Maharashtra government considers Pune the second most important city after Mumbai and said better planning is needed to handle future traffic challenges.

Plans To Manage Traffic Better…

Highlighting efforts in Kothrud, Patil said steps have been taken to improve last-mile connectivity for Metro users. These include a free ‘Rickshaw Mitra’ shuttle service and feeder bus services to connect residential areas with Metro stations. He also said instructions have been given to speed up pending road projects under the ‘missing link’ initiative.

To manage traffic better, Patil said there are plans to appoint 50 traffic wardens and introduce AI-based systems for traffic monitoring and planning.

‘Use Public Transport Wherever Possible’

He also emphasised the need for eco-friendly transport. “Electric buses are being introduced to reduce pollution. The PMPML fleet will be expanded, and there are plans to bring in double-decker buses. Expanding the Metro network and completing the Ring Road will also help ease congestion,” he said.

Calling for public participation, Patil urged citizens to change their travel habits. “Use shared rickshaws, buses and Metro services whenever possible. Try to use public transport on weekdays and reserve private vehicles for family outings on weekends,” he said.

He also asked the Pune Municipal Corporation to fully support MahaMetro during the execution of Metro Line 4 works. This includes timely removal of debris and proper traffic management to reduce inconvenience to citizens.