 Revenue Officials Seize Tractor In Illegal Sand Smuggling Case In Parbhani
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRevenue Officials Seize Tractor In Illegal Sand Smuggling Case In Parbhani

Revenue Officials Seize Tractor In Illegal Sand Smuggling Case In Parbhani

The action followed specific information received by authorities that sand was being illegally extracted despite the district administration not auctioning any sand ghats in the area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Revenue Officials Seize Tractor In Illegal Sand Smuggling Case In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: Officials of the Revenue Department seized a tractor allegedly involved in illegal sand smuggling from the banks of the Godavari River at Raorajur in Palam taluka of Parbhani district on Friday evening.

The action followed specific information received by authorities that sand was being illegally extracted despite the district administration not auctioning any sand ghats in the area. Officials said the mining activity was being carried out without obtaining the required government permits, leading to a loss of revenue to the exchequer and potential environmental damage.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Sub-Divisional Officer Jivraj Dapkar, Tehsildar Kailaschandra Waghmare and other members of the revenue team laid a trap at the site. During the operation, they intercepted and seized a tractor allegedly transporting sand mined from the riverbed.

Read Also
Pune: Woman Strangled To Death In Khed Tehsil, Murder Staged As Suicide; Accused Arrested By...
article-image

The enforcement team included Rajkumar Chikte, Kotwal Mahipati Kamble, Sanjay Chavan, Rameshwar Alnure, Ifthekhar Pathan and other officials. They confiscated the tractor along with approximately 20 brass of sand.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash
'Only One Dance Please': Punjabi Mom’s Cheer At Daughter's Canadian Convocation Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Online
'Only One Dance Please': Punjabi Mom’s Cheer At Daughter's Canadian Convocation Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Online
Nalagarh Police Station Blast: 2 More Key Perpetrators Held
Nalagarh Police Station Blast: 2 More Key Perpetrators Held
Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Defiant Ahead Of West Indies Clash: 'Result Won't Be Down To Conditions, We'll Give Top-Notch Performance'
Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Defiant Ahead Of West Indies Clash: 'Result Won't Be Down To Conditions, We'll Give Top-Notch Performance'

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against the tractor owner at the concerned police station. Further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the illegal sand extraction and transportation, officials said.

Follow us on