Revenue Officials Seize Tractor In Illegal Sand Smuggling Case In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: Officials of the Revenue Department seized a tractor allegedly involved in illegal sand smuggling from the banks of the Godavari River at Raorajur in Palam taluka of Parbhani district on Friday evening.

The action followed specific information received by authorities that sand was being illegally extracted despite the district administration not auctioning any sand ghats in the area. Officials said the mining activity was being carried out without obtaining the required government permits, leading to a loss of revenue to the exchequer and potential environmental damage.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Sub-Divisional Officer Jivraj Dapkar, Tehsildar Kailaschandra Waghmare and other members of the revenue team laid a trap at the site. During the operation, they intercepted and seized a tractor allegedly transporting sand mined from the riverbed.

The enforcement team included Rajkumar Chikte, Kotwal Mahipati Kamble, Sanjay Chavan, Rameshwar Alnure, Ifthekhar Pathan and other officials. They confiscated the tractor along with approximately 20 brass of sand.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against the tractor owner at the concerned police station. Further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the illegal sand extraction and transportation, officials said.