Residents Staged A Protest Against Tanker Mafia, Demand Permanent Water Supply In South Pune | Representational Image

Frustration over chronic water shortages has triggered a strong citizens’ movement across NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi and Undri, where residents are now organising weekly protests demanding a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis.

Calling out what they describe as the grip of a tanker mafia, residents have announced a weekly water rights protest at Raheja Circle every Saturday at 6 pm. The agitation aims to push authorities to provide a permanent Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water pipeline and reduce dependency on private water tankers.

The protest comes amid rising tanker dependence across the city. According to PMC data, tanker trips have surged significantly in recent years. While around 4 lakh trips were recorded in 2023–24, the number has climbed to nearly 4.9 lakh in 2024–25. In February 2026 alone, 4.59 lakh tanker trips were recorded. Officials indicate that demand spikes by 10–15% during peak summer, with daily requirements touching 33,000 to over 43,000 trips, especially in newly merged areas.

Residents allege that despite paying substantial taxes, they are forced to spend heavily on private tankers. While PMC supplies 10,000 litres of water for ₹666, private suppliers charge between ₹1,500 and ₹1,700 for the same quantity.

“This is not just about inconvenience; it’s about basic rights,” said Rajeshwari Sachdev one resident involved in the protest. “We are paying taxes but still struggling for drinking water.”

In a effort to escalate the issue, a delegation led by social activist Raj Singh is scheduled to meet senior officials, including the Additional Municipal Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), at Kondhwa Police Station on Monday at 5:30 pm. The group plans to raise concerns related not only to water scarcity but also to traffic hazards caused by frequent tanker movement.

Among the key demands put forward by residents are immediate activation of existing water storage tanks, completion of pending pipeline infrastructure, stricter regulation of private tankers, and urgent road safety measures.

Residents have also raised concerns about the quality of tanker water, calling it unregulated and potentially hazardous, particularly for children and the elderly.

With participation expected to grow each week, organisers say the protests will continue until concrete action is taken. “This is a collective fight for a basic necessity,” a member of the residents’ group said. “We will keep showing up until the system responds.”

The agitation highlights the widening gap between rapid urban expansion and infrastructure readiness in Pune’s peripheral areas, where thousands of households remain dependent on tanker supply despite being within municipal limits.