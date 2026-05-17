Residents Protest Demanding Relocation Of Garbage Depot In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Padegaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar staged a protest on Sunday demanding the immediate shifting of a garbage dumping ground located near residential areas.

The demonstration was led by leaders of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and local corporator Karuna Meghanand Jadhav. The protest was held near the dumping ground close to Gloria City Housing Society in the Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura and Padegaon areas.

Residents said garbage at the dumping site has been burning continuously for the past five to six days, causing thick smoke and severe air pollution in nearby neighbourhoods. Locals complained that children, women and senior citizens are facing breathing problems and discomfort because of the smoke.

The issue is affecting residents from Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura, Pethenagar, Nisarg Colony, Ansar Colony, the Kasambari Dargah area, Gloria City, Shriram Residency, KT House and surrounding localities.

Protesters said they have been demanding the relocation of the garbage depot for several years, but no action has been taken by the administration so far.

During the protest, residents warned that the agitation would be intensified if the dumping ground were not shifted immediately. Several local activists and residents participated in the demonstration, including Adv. Pankaj Bansode, Meghanand Jadhav, Bhavi Gawai, Satish Mhaske, Arun Kamble and others.