Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Residents Flag Garbage Dumping And Illegal Encroachments After VIP Visit Clean-Up

Kharghar residents raise concerns over a garbage dumping ground and alleged illegal encroachments after large-scale clean-up drives ahead of a high-profile visit in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 10: Residents of Kharghar have raised concerns over a garbage dumping ground in a residential area and alleged illegal encroachments on public land, questioning civic authorities after large-scale cleanliness drives were carried out in anticipation of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the subsequent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the locality earlier this month.

Residents question cleanliness drives before VIP visits

According to residents, civic agencies carried out extensive cleaning and beautification work across Kharghar ahead of the expected high-level visits for Hind-di-chadar. Roads were cleared, garbage was removed and several areas were cleaned. However, while preparations were initially made anticipating the arrival of both leaders, only the Union Home Minister eventually visited the area.

While residents welcomed the sudden improvement in cleanliness, many questioned why such efforts appear only during VIP visits.

“Why does the city get cleaned only when senior leaders are expected to visit? What about the other 364 days when ordinary citizens live here?” said Kharghar resident and activist Seema Tank.

Garbage dumping site near metro station raises concerns

One of the major concerns highlighted by locals is a garbage dumping site reportedly created beneath the metro station in Sector 12, Kharghar. The area is surrounded by residential societies, schools, offices and commercial establishments, and residents say the dumping ground causes foul smell, unhygienic conditions and inconvenience for thousands of people living and working nearby.

Allegations of illegal encroachments on public land

Residents have also alleged that several illegal encroachments have come up on public and government land across Kharghar. According to Tank, "Structures including temples have been constructed on public land in areas such as Sector 16 and Sector 7. These locations are being used for political activities."

Also Watch:

Read Also NMMC Acts Against Illegal Scrap Units Near Turbhe School After Complaints Over Student Safety

Complaints regarding the dumping ground and alleged encroachments have been submitted to the Panvel Municipal Corporation, the City and Industrial Development Corporation, and the Lokayukta Maharashtra. However, residents say no visible action has been taken so far.

“We pay our taxes, we vote, and we follow the law, yet we are forced to live with garbage dumping grounds and illegal encroachments in our neighbourhoods,” Tank added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/