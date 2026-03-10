NMMC Acts Against Illegal Scrap Units Near Turbhe School After Complaints Over Student Safety

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken action against illegal scrap businesses operating near a school in Indiranagar in the Turbhe MIDC area after complaints that the activity and accumulated garbage were posing a serious threat to students’ safety. | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken action against illegal scrap businesses operating near a school in Indiranagar in the Turbhe MIDC area after complaints that the activity and accumulated garbage were posing a serious threat to students’ safety.

Scrap with Nails and Glass Scattered on Road for Weeks

For several weeks, large quantities of scrap material such as iron pieces, nails, broken glass, bottles, plastic waste and wooden planks with protruding nails were reportedly scattered along the road near the school, raising concerns among parents and residents about possible injuries to students.

Local citizens, parents and members of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) had repeatedly approached the civic administration seeking action against the illegal scrap businesses and the unhygienic conditions in the area.

On Tuesday, party leaders including deputy district chief Mahesh Kotiwale and Navi Mumbai suburban chief Siddharam Shilwant visited the school premises at Indiranagar and interacted with students and school staff. During the visit, they issued a strict warning to scrap dealers to remove all scrap material kept on the road and shift it inside their shops or warehouses within two days.

Eastern Division Officer Apprised of Safety Concerns

The leaders also contacted eastern division officer Sagar More of the civic body and apprised him of the safety concerns faced by students. “The scrap material scattered on the road is a serious risk for schoolchildren. Immediate action is necessary to prevent any untoward incident,” they said.

Following the intervention and complaints raised through social media, the NMMC carried out action against the illegal scrap businesses in the area, bringing relief to students, parents and teachers.

Leaders Demand Regular Monitoring, Not One-Time Measure

However, Shiv Sena leaders cautioned that the civic action should not remain a one-time measure. They demanded regular monitoring to ensure that scrap dealers do not again encroach on the road and create unsafe conditions around the school.

“If the municipal corporation fails to take sustained action against illegal scrap activities and the unhygienic conditions within the next five days, we will launch a strong agitation along with students in the office of the concerned divisional officer,” the leaders warned.

