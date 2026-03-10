Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Police Book Two For Dumping Hazardous Chemical Waste In Open Farmland Near Dhansar

The Taloja Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly dumping hazardous solid and liquid chemical waste in an open farmland near Dhansar village in Taloja, posing a serious threat to the environment and public health. | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Taloja Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly dumping hazardous solid and liquid chemical waste in an open farmland near Dhansar village in Taloja, posing a serious threat to the environment and public health. The case was registered following a complaint by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Chemicals Dumped in Pits, Risk of Groundwater Contamination

According to officials, the accused illegally disposed of dangerous chemical waste by digging pits in an open field outside Dhansar village in the early hours of March 6 without following the mandatory treatment and disposal procedures. The chemicals could potentially seep into the soil and contaminate groundwater and nearby water bodies, thereby endangering human health and local biodiversity.

Acting on complaints from local residents, a team from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board inspected the site and seized a large quantity of hazardous waste, including 41 drums containing solid chemical waste, 36 drums of liquid chemical waste, 36 empty drums and around 40 to 50 white sacks filled with hazardous solid waste.

Two Accused Identified, Notice Served by Police

Based on a complaint filed by MPCB Regional Officer Shivanand Basavde, the Taloja Police registered a case against Mohammad Ali Asgar Ali Khan (50) and Afsar Rahis Ahmed Khan (39).

“Toxic chemical waste was found dumped in an open agricultural field without any authorised disposal process, which could have caused serious environmental damage. The accused have been served with a notice and further investigations are on,” senior police officer Pravin Bhagat from Taloja Police Station said.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and other applicable laws. Police said further investigation is in progress.

