Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Announces Flexi-Timing For Women Govt Employees In Mumbai Region

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced a “Come Early–Go Early” relaxation for women government employees working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), aiming to ease difficulties faced during peak-hour travel.

The announcement was made while replying to a special discussion in the Legislative Council held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Employees Get 9:15-9:45 AM Window, Flexi-Exit Benefit

Explaining the decision, Pawar said women employees in the MMR will now be allowed to report to work between 9:15 am and 9:45 am. Those who report earlier within this time window will be permitted to leave the office earlier by the same number of minutes in the evening, providing a relaxation of up to 30 minutes.

She said the move is expected to reduce travel-related stress and provide significant relief to women employees commuting during rush hours.

42,594 Missing Children Traced Under Operation Muskaan

Highlighting steps taken for women’s safety, Pawar informed the House that under ‘Operation Muskan’, launched to trace missing children, 14 drives conducted between July 2015 and February 2026 led to the tracing of 42,594 children across the state. Under ‘Operation Shodh’, authorities have traced 5,066 women and 2,771 children so far.

She added that ‘Missing Cells’ have been set up in all districts, while 51 ‘Bharosa Cells’ are functioning to address issues related to women.

Speaking on women’s economic empowerment, Pawar said the state government is implementing several schemes, including Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sashaktikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna, and Lakhpati Didi. Platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart, and Mahalakshmi Saras are also being used to provide market access for products made by women’s self-help groups, including through online platforms.

Tech Upgrades at Railway Stations to Prevent Cyber Crime

Pawar also said modern technology is being used to strengthen women’s safety. Mechanisms have been established at major railway stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate railway station and Borivali railway station to help prevent cyber crimes.

She further informed the Council that the state government has approved 180 days of maternity leave for women government employees. After completing maternity leave, women employees can also avail half-pay leave for up to one year without a medical certificate, if required.

The state has also implemented the Fourth Women’s Policy, and a high-level committee has been constituted to ensure its effective implementation.

Adishakti Abhiyan Targets Child Marriages and Dropout Rates

To enhance safety and dignity for women in rural areas, the government is implementing the ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’, which focuses on preventing child marriages, creating violence-free villages and reducing dropout rates among girls.

Pawar said the government is placing special emphasis on health, education, skill development, strengthening self-help groups, special measures for women farmers and workers, and strict implementation of laws related to women’s safety.

Urges Inspiration from Historical Figures Like Jijabai

She concluded by urging people to draw inspiration from the contributions of historical figures such as Jijabai, Savitribai Phule, Ahilyabai Holkar and Tarabai, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Pawar emphasised that women’s empowerment goes beyond economic independence and must also include social, cultural and psychological empowerment.

