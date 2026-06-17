Residents Lock Garbage Depot In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Demand Immediate Relocation | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Padegaon and nearby localities on Tuesday locked a garbage depot near Gloria City Society in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, demanding its immediate relocation due to alleged health hazards caused by the facility.

The protest, led by activists of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), came after residents claimed that repeated complaints to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) over the past two months had failed to yield any action.

According to the protesters, the garbage dumping ground has caught fire several times in the past two months. They alleged that smoke from the burning waste has caused respiratory problems, eye irritation and skin diseases among residents of Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura and nearby areas. They said children, women and senior citizens have been the worst affected.

A large number of residents participated in the agitation, which was led by Premanand Jadhav, Advocate Pankaj Bansode, Komaltai Hiwarale, Praveen Jadhav, Gokul Bhujbal, Satish Mhaske and other local leaders. The protesters put a lock on the garbage depot as part of their demonstration.

The agitators also alleged that Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe was inaccessible to the public and did not respond to repeated complaints. They claimed civic officials had ignored issues related to the garbage depot, contaminated water supply and polluted groundwater in borewells and hand pumps.

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The protesters said these issues have become a serious threat to public health in Padegaon, Bhavsinghpura and surrounding areas. They demanded immediate action from the civic administration to relocate the garbage depot and address the environmental concerns.