Rescued From Pune Pipeline Chamber, Indian Gaur Released Into Bor Tiger Reserve | Sourced

Pune: An adult male Indian gaur (Bos gaurus) rescued from a water pipeline chamber in Pune has been successfully released into its natural habitat at the Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha district, the Forest Department said on Wednesday.

The gaur was rescued on June 30 after it became trapped between two large Pune Municipal Corporation water pipelines near Vishranti Nagar on Sinhagad Road. The operation was carried out by the Pune Forest Division with support from multiple government agencies, veterinary experts, RESQ Charitable Trust, and local residents.

Following the rescue, the animal underwent a comprehensive veterinary examination. Doctors confirmed that the gaur had not suffered any serious injuries and was in good health, making it fit for release into the wild.

Based on the directions of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra, and in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Forest Department decided to rehabilitate the gaur at Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha district.

Officials said the relocation is part of ongoing conservation efforts aimed at strengthening the gaur population in the reserve and improving the ecological balance of the protected habitat.

Read Also Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road

Gaur Was Transported After Medical Clearance…

After receiving medical clearance in Pune, the gaur was transported in a specially designed wildlife transport vehicle under the constant supervision of veterinary officers and Forest Department personnel. The animal's health was closely monitored throughout the journey.

The gaur was released into its natural habitat in Compartment No. 240 of the Navargaon range under the New Bor Forest Range of Bor Tiger Reserve. The release was conducted under the supervision of Mangesh Thengdi, Deputy Director of Bor Tiger Reserve.

Read Also Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road

The entire operation from the rescue and veterinary examination to transportation and final release was coordinated by Abhijit Vaikos, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune Forest Division.

Forest officials described the operation as an important example of scientific wildlife management, safe rehabilitation, and biodiversity conservation, highlighting the coordinated efforts of various government agencies and wildlife experts.