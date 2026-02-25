Repeated Calls & Lodge Meet Proposal: Anganwadi Worker’s Complaint Leads To Case Against Ashram School Founder In Maharashtra’s Latur | Sourced

Latur: A case has been registered against the Aashram (residential) school founder president for allegedly attempting to foster personal interaction with an Anganwadi worker, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old Anganwadi worker, resident of Sevdas Nagar in Kanadi Balergaon in Latur tehsil of Latur District, has lodged a complaint at Murud Police Station on Feb 24 alleging repeated unwanted contact by a school founder.

According to the complainant, Jayashree Tatyarao Pawar, she works as an Anganwadi worker at Centre No.1 in Sevdas Nagar and supports her family through this job. She stated that on February 10, during the ongoing Class 12 examinations at Vasantrao Naik Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Ashram School in Pimpalgaon Amba in Latur tehsil, she had gone there after being called by her Anganwadi supervisor for assistance.

During her visit, the school’s founder-president, Baburao Kisan Jadhav, allegedly introduced himself and took her mobile number.

Pawar stated that on February 19, while she had gone out for her morning run, Jadhav approached her and allegedly invited her to go out for a meal, offered money, and asked about her days off, suggesting they meet privately. She said she refused and left the spot, making it clear she was not interested.

Despite this, she alleged that Jadhav continued to call her repeatedly on February 21 and 22. She further claimed that on the morning of February 23, Jadhav again made a phone call to her around 8:30 am and asked her to come to Latur. When she reached the police station with her parents and brother to lodge a complaint, he allegedly called again, insisting they meet for lunch and asking her to come to a lodge near Dayanand College Gate, claiming he was waiting in Room No. 205 on the second floor.

When she questioned why they should meet at a lodge, he allegedly made inappropriate remarks, told her she was helpless, offered financial support, and suggested she could buy clothes with the money. She also alleged that he called her seven to eight times that day and had previously followed her secretly during her morning runs.

The victim, Pawar, has requested the police to take appropriate legal action against Baburao Kisan Jadhav, a resident of Kanheri Tanda in Latur district.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Murud police station against Baburao Kisan Jadhav under BNS sections 78 (1) and 78 (2).

The accused was arrested on the night of Feb 23 and later released on issuing notice, police said.