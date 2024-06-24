Relief From Scorching Heat As Heavy Rains Hit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

The citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the surrounding areas were relieved from the scorching heat by the much-awaited rain on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds was reported, with a total rainfall of 11.4 mm recorded at the observatories. The temperature dropped from around 36 degrees Celsius in the past few days to 31.4 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature recorded in June this year. Compared to the last six days, the temperature fell by 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The city was covered with clouds since Sunday morning. A blackout occurred in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain and storms for about half an hour. The air felt chilly due to the rain, and the maximum temperature recorded was 31.4 degrees Celsius. On June 1, the temperature had reached 40 degrees Celsius.

Experts have predicted that small to medium showers will continue until next Saturday.

Residents who were out shopping and running errands were caught off guard by the sudden rainfall, causing some chaos. However, youngsters enjoyed the rain on their holiday, getting soaked and having fun.