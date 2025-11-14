 Relief For Hinjawadi Commuters As MIDC Fast-Tracks Road Repairs, Baner Connectivity
Relief For Hinjawadi Commuters As MIDC Fast-Tracks Road Repairs, Baner Connectivity

The potholed roads and constant traffic jams in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi are about to change, as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has launched a campaign to make the roads in the Hinjawadi IT Park pothole-free.

Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Relief For Hinjawadi Commuters As MIDC Fast-Tracks Road Repairs, Baner Connectivity

The potholed roads and constant traffic jams in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi are about to change, as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has launched a campaign to make the roads in Hinjawadi IT Park pothole-free. Additionally, work on the Hinjawadi-Baner road has been accelerated to reduce traffic congestion.

The road connecting Phase I and Phase III of Hinjewadi IT Park via Baner to Maan and Mhalunge has been stalled for the last six years. The Maan-Mhalunge Town Planning (TP) plan of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority in this area is pending. Now there is a doubt as to when this TP plan will be implemented due to the recent cancellation of the PMRDA’s development plan. The six-lane road from Hinjewadi to Baner is proposed and is 6 kilometres long. Of this, 2.5 kilometres have been completed, while the rest 3.5 kilometres of the road are pending.

The 1.8-km work of the Hinjewadi to Baner road from MIDC Circle to Maan village will be completed by MIDC in the next two weeks. The work of 1.6-km work on the Baner side of this road has not been completed due to pending land acquisition. The width of the roads from the MIDC Circle to Maan village is 8.5 meters. Although this road is proposed to be a six-lane road, only a three-lane road space is currently available. Some landowners have approached the High Court, objecting to the road widening.

Therefore, the potholes of the currently available 8.5-meter-wide road will be repaired and asphalted. This road will be connected to the National Highway from Maan village to Baner. And will enable reaching IT Park Phase I and III quickly from Baner via Mhalunge.

Roadwork

There is continuous criticism about the potholed roads in the IT Park. Now the work of filling potholes is underway by MIDC. The road is being repaired by filling the potholes and asphalting the area. In the IT Park, 10 thousand square meters of road has been repaired and asphalted in the areas of Pandavnagar Chowk, Laxmi Chowk, Megapolis Circle, Shivaji Chowk and T Junction.

Responding to the road repair work, MIDC’s Executive Engineer, Rajendra Totla, said, “The work of repairing potholes on the roads in the IT Park will be completed immediately. Along with this, the roads will be widened in the areas where traffic jams occur. Also, the work on the Hinjawadi to Baner road will also be completed as soon as possible.”

