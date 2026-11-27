Regulate Hospital Bills Or Face Statewide Agitation, Health Rights Activists Warn Maharashtra Govt | File Pic

Pune, Nov 27: Health rights activists have threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the Maharashtra Government’s proposed law regulating private hospitals does not include provisions to control treatment charges, alleging that the draft legislation fails to adequately protect patients’ rights and could favour corporate hospitals.

The warning was issued during a Patient Rights Dialogue on the proposed Maharashtra Clinical Establishments Act on Friday. Activists associated with Jan Arogya Abhiyan and other organisations demanded that the government incorporate provisions for regulating private hospital rates before finalising the legislation.

Demand For Private Hospital Rate Regulation

Dr Abhay Shukla, co-convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said, “The Central Government’s Clinical Establishments Act provides for regulation of private hospital rates. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in August 2026, the Centre clearly stated that fixing limits on hospital charges is part of service standards. The Supreme Court has also directed states to undertake rate regulation. Maharashtra must therefore include this provision in its new law.”

Calls To Intensify Statewide Movement

Ulka Mahajan, state coordinator of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, called for expanding the movement to build pressure on the government. She said, “We need to make the agitation for improving the Bill more widespread. Meetings with MLAs, calling attention motions and other democratic platforms must be used to ensure that people’s demands are heard.”

MLA Bachchu Kadu highlighted the financial exploitation of patients by private hospitals, stating, “Exploitation by private hospitals is one of the important reasons behind farmer suicides. The services and facilities available to an MLA should also be accessible to a labourer. I stand with the people in this movement for changes in the law.”

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Activists Demand Stronger Patient Rights Protection

Activists also demanded the inclusion of all 20 patient rights listed in the National Charter, including a prohibition on hospitals withholding dead bodies over unpaid bills, access to treatment records and mandatory female attendants during examinations of women.

Other demands include strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms, ensuring representation of social organisations in the State Council and making standard treatment guidelines mandatory to prevent unnecessary procedures.