Regional Mental Hospital Pune Selected For Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award

Pune: The Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Pune, will be felicitated at the prestigious Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award and Maha Arogya Samman 2026.

The felicitation ceremony is being organised by the Health Services Commissionerate, Maharashtra State, to honour institutions and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional performance in the healthcare sector.

According to an official communication issued by the Commissionerate, RMH Pune has been selected for recognition based on its notable work during the year 2025–26. The hospital’s performance in delivering inpatient and outpatient services, effective implementation of treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule health scheme, and sustained rehabilitation initiatives for persons with mental illness were cited among its key achievements.

The medical superintendent of the hospital has been invited to attend the award ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am.

The communication regarding the felicitation was issued by Dr Sunita Golhait, Additional Director (Programmes Implemented through Health Institutions), Health Services Commissionerate, Mumbai.

The award ceremony is expected to witness participation from leading healthcare institutions from across Maharashtra, recognising excellence and commitment in strengthening public health services across the state.