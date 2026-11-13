'Regime Change Is Inevitable': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt During Pune Visit, Flags Governance & Infrastructure Issues | File pic

Pune, Nov 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, declaring that a change of regime in the state was inevitable. During his visit to Pune, Thackeray raised questions over the state’s law and order situation, alleged corruption in the Chakan industrial belt, rising pollution and the government’s handling of surveillance technology.

“Regime change will happen, it will definitely happen. Change is inevitable,” Thackeray said, expressing confidence that the present political dispensation would be replaced.

Pune, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray arrived at Vitthal Tupe Natyagruha in Hadapsar, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from party workers. https://t.co/G0a8obrf4J — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

Thackeray Raises Chakan Industrial Belt Concerns

Targeting the government over conditions in the Chakan industrial area, he alleged that corruption in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had gone unchecked, while poor road infrastructure and increasing pollution continued to trouble industries and residents. He accused the government of ignoring these pressing issues.

Questions Maharashtra's Law And Order Situation

Questioning the state’s law and order situation, Thackeray said, “There is no law and order left in the state. Even the guardian minister is not safe.” His remarks came amid concerns over the security situation in Maharashtra.

On allegations of phone tapping through Pegasus and other surveillance mechanisms, he questioned the government’s priorities, stating that such technology should be used against terrorists rather than for other purposes.

Criticises BJP Over Chhath Puja Controversies

Thackeray also criticised the BJP over controversies surrounding Chhath Puja, alleging that religious and caste-related disputes were being encouraged during election periods to divert public attention from inflation and other pressing issues.

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Declines Comment On Shiv Sena Merger

On the possibility of a merger between the two Shiv Sena factions, he declined to comment, saying he could not speak on behalf of other political parties. He also referred to the response given by an MPSC aspirant to MP Omraje Nimbalkar over the issue of the two factions coming together.

Defending his recent remarks in a viral video, Thackeray said he had merely responded to a question put to him. He added that the Opposition had been actively organising protests across Maharashtra, including demonstrations by students.