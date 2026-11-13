Toxic Mercury Levels Detected In Pakistan-Made Beauty Creams Seized In Maharashtra's Nanded, Raising Serious Health Concerns | X - AayudhMedia

Nanded, Nov 13: A government laboratory report has revealed alarming levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and arsenic, in counterfeit beauty products labelled ‘Made in Pakistan’ that were seized by the Nanded police in July this year, an official said.

Counterfeit Beauty Products Seized During Raid

The products, worth Rs 39.69 lakh, were confiscated during a raid conducted by the Itwara police, with the assistance of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at Afrah Collection (Afrah Tours and Travels) in the Makkah Galli area of Nanded on July 9.

According to the police, the laboratory analysis of samples collected during the raid found dangerously high concentrations of mercury in two beauty creams, far exceeding the permissible limits prescribed under cosmetic regulations.

Mercury Levels Exceed Permissible Limits

The PARLEY 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream was found to contain 48,453.44 parts per million (PPM) of mercury against the permissible limit of 1 PPM, nearly 48,453 times the prescribed limit. Similarly, the GOREE Beauty Cream with Lycopene contained 6,924.94 PPM of mercury, almost 6,925 times the permissible limit.

The police said the findings raised serious concerns over the potential health hazards posed by the counterfeit products.

Police Register Case Under Multiple Laws

The raid was conducted by an Itwara police team under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohon, along with FDA officials. The shop operator, Mohammad Ziauddin Mohammad Wajid (25), a resident of Makkah Galli and currently residing at Haiderbagh near Degloor Naka in Nanded, was found in possession of beauty products carrying labels in Urdu and English claiming Pakistani origin.

A case was registered at Itwara police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act.

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Police Warn Consumers About Health Risks

The Nanded police warned that prolonged exposure to excessive mercury and arsenic through cosmetics could lead to serious skin disorders, kidney damage and neurological complications. They appealed to consumers not to fall prey to fairness-related advertisements and to check product labels, manufacturing licence numbers and quality certifications before purchasing cosmetics.

Citizens have been urged to report the sale of counterfeit, unlicensed or suspicious imported products to the nearest police station, the Nanded police control room or Dial 112.