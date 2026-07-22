RARE PHOTOS: Rajendra Pawar Shares Childhood Clicks Of Ajit Pawar On His First Birth Anniversary After Death

Rajendra Pawar Shares Childhood Clicks Of Ajit Pawar On His First Birth Anniversary After Death | Sourced

Pune: On the first birth anniversary of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after his death, his younger brother Rajendra Pawar shared a deeply emotional post along with a collection of rare and unseen photographs from their family album.

The pictures, shared on social media on Wednesday, show Ajit Pawar at different stages of his life. They include childhood photographs with Rajendra Pawar, family moments from their younger days, and a heartwarming picture of Ajit Pawar holding Rohit Pawar when he was just a few months old. Several of the images have gone viral on social media.

In his post, Rajendra Pawar recalled memories from their childhood in Baramati. He wrote about playing together, swimming in canals, flying kites, travelling across Maharashtra and dreaming of one day riding in cars with red beacon lights. He said those dreams eventually came true when Ajit Pawar entered public life and became a minister.

He also remembered Ajit Pawar's close bond with Rohit Pawar. Rajendra wrote that when Rohit was just two months old, the family travelled together to Ooty for Ajit Pawar's honeymoon. Years later, Ajit Pawar mentored Rohit during his first Assembly election and, despite political differences in later years, had spoken warmly about working together again.

Rajendra Pawar also recalled family moments, including bringing cattle from Bengaluru, immersing the ashes of Tatyasaheb on the banks of the Panchganga River, and Ajit Pawar's fondness for homemade food prepared by his sister-in-law.

‘Kay Bandhu?’

In an emotional conclusion, Rajendra Pawar said the family still finds it difficult to accept Ajit Pawar's absence. Comparing the loss to the accidental death of their uncle Vasantdada decades ago, he said the entire Pawar family had once again been left shattered. He added that he still waits to hear Ajit Pawar affectionately call out "Kay Bandhu" ("What's up, brother?"), saying he misses him deeply every day.

Wednesday marks Ajit Pawar's first birth anniversary since he died in a plane crash near Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, MP Parth Pawar, Jai Pawar and other members of the Pawar family visited his memorial near the crash site to pay floral tributes.